The Premiere Group Acquires Derek Lam Beauty License

New York, New York, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Premiere Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Perfume Center of America Inc., has acquired the Derek Lam Beauty license, in a multi-year partnership that will see the creation of a premium line and expansion under the 10 Crosby Street Collection.



Prestige beauty company, The Premiere Group, specializes in the various facets of marketing and sales across all global channels of distribution and was founded in 2015 with the acquisition of Kate Spade New York license. Positioned for brand portfolio expansion through licensing, distribution and sales management activities, The Premiere Group provides brands and distribution partners with creative product development, marketing, distribution capabilities and brand building services teamed with impeccable in-store execution.



The acquisition of Derek Lam Beauty sets sights on The Premiere Group's mission to become a world class leader in the beauty industry. "Derek Lam pushed boundaries with the launch of the 10 Crosby fragrance collection and we are thrilled to continue to innovate on Derek's vision. Derek Lam will be an integral part of The Premiere Group prestige fashion fragrances portfolio and will certainly be one of our pillar brands. We look forward to working with Derek to introduce beautiful and innovative scents for consumers as soon as 2019," states Brian Vander Meyden, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing with The Premiere Group.



Derek Lam 10 Crosby, a collection of 10 scents inspired by the downtown Manhattan location of Lam's original flagship store, launched in 2015. Lam sees major potential for his namesake through partnership with The Premiere Group and expansion of Derek Lam Beauty. "The Premiere Group will be an integral partner in establishing and cultivating a unique point of view that will mark the future evolution of Derek Lam Beauty. Our goal with this collaboration is to acquire a strategic branding perspective in order to introduce beautiful and innovative fragrances that the consumer is craving in the current marketplace," shares Derek Lam.



The Premiere Group portfolio includes Kate Spade New York, Carven, Mercedes-Benz Parfums, Fila, Trussardi and Hanae Mori.



About The Premiere Group:

The Premiere Group was founded in 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Perfume Center of America Inc. The Premiere Group specializes in the various facets of marketing and sales across all global channels of distribution, leveraging its infrastructure, technology and impeccable customer service and fulfillment to develop and cultivate brands. From creative brand development, to supply chain and logistics, all the way through to the moment of sale, The Premiere Group is passionate about the strength of storytelling, excellence in product design and continuous breakthrough support. The Premiere Group portfolio includes Kate Spade New York, Carven, Mercedes-Benz Parfums, Fila, Trussardi and Hanae Mori. Follow us at tpgbeauty.com



About Derek Lam:

Derek Lam was founded in New York City, in 2003, by Derek Lam, Designer, and Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann, CEO. Derek Lam 10 Crosby was launched in 2011. Derek is from San Francisco, California and attended Parsons School of Design.The Company creates luxury products with a modern sensibility, known for its calculated simplicity and thoughtful detailing. The collections include women's clothing, shoes, fragrances and eyewear. Derek has been recognized by the CFDA. The work has been exhibited at the Museum of FIT, Kennedy Center and the Victoria and Albert Museum. Follow us at Dereklam.com @dereklam @thedereklam



Derek Lam









Attachment

Cate Charney Base Beauty Creative Agency 561-578-0565 cate@basebeauty.com