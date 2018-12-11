Signature HealthCARE Selects MatrixCare for Enterprise Technology Solution

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare, a leading out-of-hospital technology provider in the United States and two-time winner of the coveted Best in KLAS award for long-term care software, has been selected as Signature HealthCARE's enterprise EHR platform partner.



After outgrowing its in-house solution, Signature chose MatrixCare as the platform upon which to build its innovative new care-setting models. Signature joins a growing group of mid- to large-sized out-of-hospital care providers that have upgraded to MatrixCare in 2018 to take advantage of better interoperability, better ease of use, better analytics, better service, better long-term vendor stability, and better outcomes performance.

Other healthcare providers who have recently switched to MatrixCare include Pegasus Senior Living, Lutheran Services Carolinas, SanStone Health & Rehabilitation, PruittHealth, and National HealthCare Corporation.

MatrixCare will replace systems at all 115 Signature locations across its corporate, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in its 10 states of operation. This will help seamlessly move people from one location to the other without compromising care.

"We were looking for a partner that could scale along with us as we evolve our facilities to meet the needs of our residents," said Signature Chief Information Officer Christopher Houser. "MatrixCare's MyAnalytics platform is the ideal solution for where we are heading, with real-time insights to inform decision making and complete mobile access in the delivery of managed care."

"As providers continue to evolve into regionally focused, fully integrated delivery systems, we're ready to provide the technologies they need to manage and improve care delivery for any number of consumers," said John Damgaard, president and CEO of MatrixCare. "Signature is a top-tier organization with a great reputation, a revolutionary approach to care, and a culture of technology innovation. We're honored to help power their continued growth in this evolving industry."

About MatrixCare

Current and multi-time winner of the prestigious Best in KLAS for Long-Term Care Software award, MatrixCare is the complete solution for growing organizations that need to successfully manage risk in care delivery across the LTPAC spectrum. Trusted by more than 13,000 facility-based care settings and more than 2,500 home care, home health and hospice organizations, MatrixCare's solutions help ACOs, skilled nursing and senior living providers, life plan communities (CCRCs), and home health organizations to connect, collaborate and prosper as we migrate to a fee-for-value healthcare system. In addition to purpose-built EHR components for any LTPAC care-setting, MatrixCare also includes solutions to systematically increase clinical quality: Enterprise Analytics, robust Clinical Decision Support and the industry's first Care Coordination platform to create a true, person-centric, e-longitudinal health record and enable LTPAC providers to efficiently manage the populations under their care. Visit www.matrixcare.com and www.carecommunity.com for more information.

MatrixCare is a registered trademark of MatrixCare.

About Signature HealthCARE

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: skilled nursing, home health, assisted living and in-home care. The company's organizational culture inspires more than 17,000 employees at over 100 locations with three pillars: learning, spirituality and innovation. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and 102 Signature HealthCARE locations earned QAPI accreditation. Inc. 5000 recognized Signature HealthCARE most recently on its 2017 list of fastest growing private companies.

