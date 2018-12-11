Velocity Global Celebrates and Highlights Substantial Year-End Growth and Achievements

Denver, CO, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Global, the leading provider of global business expansion services, wraps up 2018 by recapping its tremendous growth, accolades, and successes for 2018. This includes its prestigious recognition as the fourth fastest-growing private company in America on the Inc. 5000 list. This accomplishment is a pivotal point in Velocity Global's history that validates the company's impressive financial and entrepreneurial growth over the past year.



The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful small and mid-sized businesses in the country. From the company's inception in 2014 to the end of 2017, Velocity Global achieved an astounding three-year growth rate of 39,817%. Today, the company increased its yearly revenue to over $100 million and has grown its team to over 100 employees across nine international offices and four continents. This rapid growth prompted a move to a new tri-level, 20,000 square-foot space in the company's Denver headquarters—nearly four times the size of the previous office space.



"This year was a huge growth year for us, not only professionally, but financially as well," said Greg Thiessen, Vice President of Finance. "Our revenue nearly doubled from the year prior, and we anticipate this continuous growth year-over-year as we strive to help companies achieve their global expansion goals."



These growth statistics helped Velocity Global win two additional fastest-growing company awards: International Best in Biz Awards and the International Business Awards. Additionally, the company received honors for: Best eBook, The Ultimate Guide to Global Expansion, by the International Business Awards; Top Company in Professional Services by ColoradoBiz; Top Workplace by The Denver Post; and Top 250 Private Companies in Colorado list by ColoradoBiz.



In addition to the company-centric awards, CEO Ben Wright was recognized for his entrepreneurial spirit and personal commitment to his company and community. Wright bootstrapped Velocity Global in April 2014, and over the years, has built a business dedicated to helping companies expand globally while promoting a culture-driven work environment for his employees. Outside of the office, Wright is an active supporter of First Descents, a non-profit organization that provides support for young adults battling cancer through guided outdoor adventure programs.



Earlier this year, Velocity Global extended a transformative multi-year financial commitment to First Descents to support the development of a new program specifically designed for young adults battling multiple sclerosis. This summer, he volunteered alongside Director of Sales Rob Wellner to personally witness the powerful impact the pilot program had on the participants. For these reasons and more, Wright was named Entrepreneur of the Year of the Mountain Desert Region by EY and CEO of the Year finalist by ColoradoBiz.



"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the accomplishments Velocity Global has achieved this year, and can proudly say that it is because of our outstanding team. Their dedication and passion are the reasons we experienced such strong growth in 2018," said Wright. "Our future as a company is bright, and we will continue to strive to be the industry leader in global expansion, while providing our clients with an outstanding customer experience."



Velocity Global is the leading provider of global employment solutions that has reinvented the way companies expand overseas. With unrivaled expertise in over 185 countries, Velocity Global delivers end-to-end services and best-in-class support to help companies confidently navigate the entire lifecycle of international business. To ensure a compliant, efficient, and flexible international expansion, Velocity Global provides a comprehensive suite of global services that includes International PEO, Entity Setup and Support, Global Talent Acquisition, Immigration, and Consulting.



