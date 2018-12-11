eXp Realty Executives Named RISMedia 2019 Real Estate Newsmakers

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced that three company leaders have been selected as RISMedia 2019 Real Estate Newsmakers — a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder is highlighted in the futurists category as a forward thinker.

Mary Frances Coleman, eXp Realty Chief Operating Officer is highlighted in the achievers category to honor success stories.

Scott Petronis, eXp Realty Chief Technology and Product Officer is featured in the trailblazer category as an agent of change.

"It is truly an honor for eXp to be recognized among this impressive list of industry futurists, achievers and trailblazers. Building the future of real estate has been our goal since day one and we look forward to making more headlines in 2019 and beyond," said Sanford.

To read more about the award and honorees, visit https://rismedia.com/2019-newsmakers/ .

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and the first and only real estate brokerage to operate as one company-owned brokerage in all 50 U.S. states. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 15,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com .

