Rocky Mountain High Brands Joins U.S. Hemp Roundtable Board of Directors

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that it has been accepted as a member of the board of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable ( www.hempsupporter.com ) , a coalition of dozens of companies and major national grassroots organizations advocating for the full and permanent legalization of hemp in the United States.



Hemp, also known as "industrial hemp", refers to varieties of the cannabis sativa plant with very low levels of the psychoactive compound, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) (commonly defined as less than 0.3% concentration of THC) and a key input for the production of a vast array of consumer and industrial products. Hemp is also a source of cannabidiol (CBD), a compound that has become increasingly popular among consumers both nationwide and worldwide to improve their general health and wellness.

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., stated, "We were pleased to be approved to join the Board of Directors of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and are anxious to participate in the important work that they do in promoting hemp and CBD legislation at the Federal and State levels. With the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill anticipated to pass soon, there is still a lot of work to be done, both at the FDA and at the State level. Forty states have passed hemp legislation, leaving more to rally, including Texas. We are also looking forward to creating relationships with other key players in the industry through this affiliation."

About the U.S. Hemp Roundtable

Launched in early 2017, the U.S. Hemp Roundtable is a coalition of more than fifty hemp companies – representing every link of the product chain, from seed to sale – and all of the industry's major national grassroots organizations. Its primary goal is to secure passage of bi-partisan legislation in the U.S. Congress that would establish hemp as an agricultural commodity, and permanently remove it from regulation as a controlled substance. Its efforts include an aggressive, targeted, grass-tops lobbying campaign that brings leading farmers and business executives to Washington to secure final passage of the Hemp Farming Act of 2018.

In order to build political support – and ensure the long-term viability of the industry – the Roundtable's mission also includes:

Facilitating information exchange with law enforcement and federal agency officials

The seeding and infrastructure development of an independent, self-regulatory organization (SRO), including the drafting of regulatory-acceptable specifications and standards

Continued long-term legislative advocacy on other major policy issues, remaining vigilant against potential attempts of rival industries to halt hemp's progress

About Rocky Mountain High Brands:

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (RMHB) is a publicly-traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets "good for you" products to health-conscious consumers.

We are committed to empowering, motivating and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people's lives with our products. Our products inspire people to choose wellness and healthy lifestyles.

Our mission is to help people live more productive and healthier lives.

The Company currently markets a naturally flavored hemp-infused functional beverage under the name Rocky Mountain High. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water. In March 2018, the Company launched its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals. The Company introduced a line of HEMPd CBD-infused functional beverages in the fourth quarter. The Company acquired FitWhey, a unique water-based protein drink that is naturally sweetened, flavored and colored that combines the highest quality whey protein isolate with caffeine. RMHB continues to be innovative through R&D and bringing new products to market.

Our vision is to create and sell "good for you" products that touch people in fun, unique and relevant ways.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

For corporate information, please visit: RockyMountainHighBrands.com

