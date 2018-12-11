YotaScale Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YotaScale, a leader in Autonomous Cloud Operations, today announced the appointment of Mike Hoffman as chief revenue officer. In this new role, Hoffman will work to align all revenue-generating functions within the organization, including sales, marketing and revenue management. He joins YotaScale at a pivotal time, as the company recently unveiled its customer-proven, AI-powered Autonomous Cloud Operations platform that allows enterprise customers to optimize cloud workloads for cost, performance and availability.



"Mike brings more than 20 years of strategic sales, global branding and customer growth experience to YotaScale – and we're pleased he has joined our team," said Asim Razzaq, CEO and co-founder of YotaScale. "Mike's achievements in driving brand awareness, customer-centric sales strategies and revenue within organizations of all sizes will benefit YotaScale as the company reaches its next level of innovation and growth."

A seasoned sales leader, Hoffman has successfully driven multi-million dollar growth in privately held and private equity/venture-backed organizations. He has a consistent record of achieving maximum profitability and capturing market share in disruptive, highly complex industries and channels. Hoffman has built global sales teams, delivered revenue and developed winning pricing models for companies in several technology sectors, including security, data center networking, and communications equipment and services. His most recent position was chief revenue officer at Aryaka Networks, an SD-WAN-as-a-Service provider. Before that, Hoffman spent six years as vice president of worldwide sales at network visibility solutions provider Gigamon. During his successful tenure at Gigamon, he grew company revenue from $20 million to $140 million, captured 66 of the Fortune 100 accounts and assisted with the company's IPO in 2013.

"YotaScale represents the future of cloud operations, and I'm thrilled to join at this critical time of growth," said Mike Hoffman, CRO of YotaScale. "The company's platform provides much-needed visibility into cloud computing environments, boosting efficiency and performance across the board. I look forward to helping drive revenue and building global brand awareness around Autonomous Cloud Operations, positioning YotaScale as the forward-thinking company leading the cloud operations charge."

About YotaScale

YotaScale , a leader in Autonomous Cloud Operations, provides intelligence and actionable insights into cloud operations, optimizing the infrastructure to meet business needs. YotaScale uses AI to optimize cloud workloads for cost, performance and availability. Founded in 2015, YotaScale uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to process millions of data signals, providing contextually relevant, real-time anomaly detection and recommendations that can be acted upon immediately. The company is privately held and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif.