Risk Strategies Acquires Dallas-Based RiskPro Global Partners

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the acquisition of RiskPro Global Partners , a full-service property and casualty and employee benefits firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by long time Texas-based industry veterans Gary Griffith and Travis King, RiskPro Global Partners focuses on a number of industries that complement existing Risk Strategies markets, including real estate, financial services, hospitality, healthcare, construction, and technology, as well as practice focuses such as employee benefits, executive risk and cyber liability.

"We believe that delivering value for clients in today's complex, fasted-paced business world requires specialized knowledge," said Risk Strategies CEO and founder, Mike Christian. "We saw in RiskPro Global Partners an organization of smart people who understood their market and the industry."

With additional offices in both Austin and Houston, RiskPro Global's business activity has focused on growth opportunities throughout Texas and the Southwest. Its operations will enhance Risk Strategies' existing capabilities in the state while offering a strong footing for further expansion.

"By joining a leading national specialty firm, we can provide our clients with deeper, relevant resources and broader market access," said RiskPro Global Partners Founder, Gary Griffith. "We'll also be able to more effectively grow our business in the state and region by expanding our professional broker recruitment and merger and acquisition activities."

Risk Strategies established its Texas presence with the 2016 acquisition of Dallas-based McLaughlin Brunson Associates, a specialist in professional liability and employee benefits for architecture, engineering and design firms. In September of this year, the company announced its acquisition of Select Insurance Markets/Preferred Personal Insurance Agency, a Houston-based firm focused on private lines insurance.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 50 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

