TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Globe Newswire  
December 11, 2018 2:00am   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX:  "TGL" & NASDAQ:  "TGA") ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces that it was notified on December 7, 2018 that on the same day G. R. (Bob) MacDougall acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR Number of Common
Shares Acquired		 Price
 ($CDN)		 Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction		 % of Company's
issued share capital held
George (Bob) MacDougall 20,000 $2.6740 47,800 0.07%

 

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name George (Bob) MacDougall
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position / status Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer  
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($CDN)  Volume
    2.64  900
    2.65    3,700
    2.66  100
    2.67  4,200
    2.68  4,400
    2.69  5,500
    2.70  1,200
e) Aggregated information -  
   Aggregated volume - 20,000 common shares
   Aggregated price  $2.6740 CDN per share
f) Date of the transaction December 7, 2018
g) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:    
Investor Relations
Telephone: 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com		    Via FTI Consulting
     
TransGlobe Energy   www.trans-globe.com
Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer    
Randy Neely, President  
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer  
     
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright    
     
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan  
   


PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3fdc511-91a7-42d0-b5bc-fd9af9d1e858

LOGO color.JPG

