Wright Medical Group N.V. Announces Payment Date and Record Date for CVR Product Sales Milestone Payment

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) today announced a contingent value right (CVR) milestone payment of US $1.50 per contingent value right (CVR) payable to CVR holders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2018. The payment date to the Trustee for this milestone payment is December 10, 2018. The CVRs trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol WMGIZ. Nasdaq will establish the ex-dividend date for the payment.



This payment is being made as a result of the achievement of Product Sales Milestone #1, as defined in the Contingent Value Rights Agreement dated as of March 1, 2013 between Wright Medical Group, Inc. and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, which agreement was entered into in connection with Wright's acquisition of BioMimetic Therapeutics, Inc.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products. The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. Wright is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremities (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopaedics. For more information about Wright, visit www.wright.com.

