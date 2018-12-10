Market Overview

Orchid Island Capital Announces December 2018 Monthly Dividend and November 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2018 5:10pm   Comments
  • December 2018 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of November 30, 2018
  • Repurchased 1,288,497 shares through stock repurchase plan.
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected January 10, 2019

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of December 2018. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid January 10, 2019, to holders of record on December 31, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2018.  The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board's meeting on January 10, 2019.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of December 10, 2018, the Company had 50,710,671 shares outstanding, including 53,139 shares repurchased pursuant to the Company's stock repurchase program through that date that have not yet settled. At September 30, 2018, the Company had 52,039,168 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of November 30, 2018 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change.  The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics                                        
($ in thousands)                                        
                            Realized Realized          
                            Nov 2018 Sep - Nov     Modeled   Modeled
                    Net     Weighted CPR 2018 CPR     Interest   Interest
            %       Weighted     Average (1-Month) (3-Month)     Rate   Rate
    Current     Fair of     Current Average     Maturity (Reported (Reported     Sensitivity   Sensitivity
Type   Face     Value(1) Portfolio     Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Dec) in Dec)     (-50 BPS)(2)   (+50 BPS)(2)
ARM RMBS                                        
ARM RMBS $ 1,351   $ 1,426 0.04 %   $ 105.54 4.75 % 5.19 % 169 192 0.01 % 0.05 %   $ 10   $ (8 )
Total ARM RMBS   1,351     1,426 0.04 %     105.54 4.75 % 5.19 % 169 192 0.01 % 0.05 %     10     (8 )
Fixed Rate RMBS                                        
Fixed Rate CMO   725,061     745,402 21.39 %     102.81 4.27 % 4.61 % 9 349 7.44 % 7.18 %     6,732     (10,382 )
Fixed Rate CMO Total   725,061     745,402 21.39 %     102.81 4.27 % 4.61 % 9 349 7.44 % 7.18 %     6,732     (10,382 )
15yr 3.5   2,756     2,776 0.08 %     100.71 3.50 % 3.84 % 62 117 12.06 % 12.57 %     53     (53 )
15yr 4.0   626,938     642,188 18.42 %     102.43 4.00 % 4.51 % 6 172 6.80 % 6.18 %     12,203     (12,730 )
15yr Total   629,694     644,964 18.50 %     102.43 4.00 % 4.51 % 6 171 6.82 % 6.27 %     12,256     (12,783 )
20yr 4.0   201,319     205,741 5.90 %     102.20 4.00 % 4.47 % 19 218 9.72 % 8.19 %     4,693     (4,806 )
20yr 4.5   18,671     19,376 0.56 %     103.78 4.50 % 5.13 % 8 231 12.98 % 9.62 %     291     (356 )
20yr Total   219,990     225,117 6.46 %     101.06 4.04 % 4.52 % 18 219 9.99 % 8.31 %     4,984     (5,162 )
30yr 4.0   258,721     261,469 7.50 %     101.06 4.00 % 4.49 % 23 334 4.94 % 5.18 %     6,568     (7,458 )
30yr 4.5   1,233,543     1,277,521 36.65 %     103.57 4.50 % 4.93 % 12 347 6.63 % 7.43 %     22,876     (28,439 )
30yr 5.0   167,461     177,400 5.09 %     105.94 5.00 % 5.50 % 9 349 7.63 % 7.39 %     2,820     (3,464 )
30yr Total   1,659,725     1,716,390 49.24 %     103.41 4.47 % 4.92 % 13 346 6.47 % 7.02 %     32,264     (39,361 )
Total Fixed Rate RMBS   3,234,470     3,331,873 95.59 %     103.01 4.30 % 4.74 % 11 304 6.99 % 7.12 %     56,236     (67,688 )
Total Pass Through RMBS   3,235,821     3,333,299 95.63 %     103.01 4.30 % 4.74 % 11 304 6.99 % 7.12 %     56,246     (67,696 )
Structured RMBS                                        
Interest-Only Securities   782,741     129,691 3.72 %     16.57 3.73 % 4.32 % 57 255 8.89 % 9.88 %     (12,373 )   9,049  
Inverse Interest-Only Securities   228,742     22,517 0.65 %     9.84 2.82 % 4.86 % 53 298 11.47 % 10.54 %     2,879     (3,354 )
Total Structured RMBS   1,011,483     152,208 4.37 %     15.05 3.53 % 4.44 % 56 265 9.49 % 10.09 %     (9,494 )   5,695  
Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,247,304   $ 3,485,507 100.00 %       4.12 % 4.67 % 22 294 7.57 % 7.75 %   $ 46,752   $ (62,001 )
                                         


                              Interest   Interest
    Average   Hedge                     Rate   Rate
    Notional   Period                     Sensitivity   Sensitivity
Hedge   Balance   End                     (-50 BPS)(1)   (+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures   (1,725,000 )   Feb-2020                   $ (17,250 ) $ 17,250  
Swaps   (1,260,000 )   Oct-2020                     (13,144 )   13,144  
5-Year Treasury Future   (165,000 )   Dec-2018(3)                     (5,408 )   2,902
  
TBA   (430,000 )   Dec-2018                     (10,725 )   13,284  
Swaptions   (850,000 )   Mar-2028                     381
     23,523
  
Hedge Total   (4,430,000 )                       $ (46,146 ) $ 70,103
  
Rate Shock Grand Total                           $ 606
   $ 8,102  


(1)   Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $232.5 million purchased in November 2018, which settle in December 2018, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $65.5 million sold in November 2018, which settle in December 2018.
(2)   Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(3)   Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.96 at November 30, 2018.  The notional contract value of the short position was $186.4 million.

 

RMBS Assets by Agency         Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)         ($ in thousands)      
      Percentage               Percentage
    Fair of       Fair of
Asset Category   Value(1) Portfolio   Asset Category   Value(1) Portfolio
As of November 30, 2018         As of November 30, 2018      
Fannie Mae $ 1,751,444 50.2 %   Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 1,098,686 31.5 %
Freddie Mac   1,729,634 49.7 %   Whole Pool Assets   2,386,821 68.5 %
Ginnie Mae   4,429 0.1 %   Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,485,507 100.0 %
Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,485,507 100.0 %          


(1)   Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $232.5 million purchased in November 2018, which settle in December 2018, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $65.5 million sold in November 2018, which settle in December 2018.


Borrowings By Counterparty                
($ in thousands)                
            Weighted Weighted  
        % of   Average Average  
    Total   Total   Repo Maturity Longest
As of November 30, 2018   Borrowings(1)   Debt   Rate in Days Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 485,040   15.6 %   2.42 % 22 1/15/2019
RBC Capital Markets, LLC   436,775   14.1 %   2.51 % 44 1/30/2019
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.   357,023   11.5 %   2.51 % 65 2/13/2019
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.   264,885   8.5 %   2.43 % 18 12/26/2018
Citigroup Global Markets Inc   222,055   7.2 %   2.47 % 32 1/28/2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc   205,879   6.6 %   2.55 % 78 2/19/2019
ICBC Financial Services LLC   183,034   5.9 %   2.36 % 16 12/20/2018
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co   173,558   5.6 %   2.54 % 75 2/13/2019
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.   153,860   5.0 %   2.28 % 6 12/13/2018
ING Financial Markets LLC   108,554   3.5 %   2.53 % 66 2/12/2019
FHLB-Cincinnati   97,710   3.1 %   2.39 % 3 12/3/2018
South Street Securities, LLC   82,841   2.7 %   2.57 % 61 2/14/2019
Natixis, New York Branch   71,947   2.3 %   2.52 % 16 12/21/2018
Daiwa Securities America Inc.   44,313   1.4 %   2.41 % 5 12/5/2018
ASL Capital Markets Inc.   39,041   1.3 %   2.55 % 75 2/13/2019
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC   36,712   1.2 %   2.47 % 13 12/13/2018
Bank of Montreal   35,598   1.1 %   2.39 % 14 12/14/2018
Guggenheim Securities, LLC   26,394   0.9 %   2.39 % 13 12/13/2018
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC   21,690   0.7 %   2.51 % 13 12/13/2018
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith   19,246   0.6 %   2.89 % 28 12/28/2018
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc   13,687   0.4 %   2.39 % 7 12/7/2018
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC   10,042   0.3 %   2.54 % 77 2/15/2019
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc   9,682   0.3 %   2.42 % 21 12/21/2018
Nomura Securities International, Inc.   5,442   0.2 %   2.40 % 21 12/21/2018
Total Borrowings $ 3,105,007   100.0 %   2.47 % 38 2/19/2019


(1)   In November 2018, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $232.5 million, which settle in December 2018 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements.  The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above.  In addition, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $65.5 million, which settle in December 2018 that collateralize approximately $63.0 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

