Electrovaya Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 Financial Results

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX:EFLVF) today announced that it will release the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday December 12th, 2018 after the markets close. CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta and EVP & CFO Richard Halka will host a conference call on Thursday December 13th, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results and provide a business update. Conference call details will be provided with the earnings release.



For more information, please contact:

Peter Koven

Bay Street Communications

Telephone: 1.647.496.7857

Email: peterkoven@baystreetcommunications.com