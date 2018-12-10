John M. Dineen Appointed to Syneos Health Board of Directors, Named Chairman

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health™ (NASDAQ:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that John M. Dineen has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and named Chairman of the Board. Dineen succeeds Michael A. Bell who will continue to assist the Company as a consultant through a transition period.



"We're delighted to welcome John, a seasoned leader with broad expertise across the healthcare and technology sectors, to our Board," said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. "We believe his decades of experience at General Electric (GE), including his most recent position as Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare, will enable him to provide valuable strategic guidance to both our Board and management teams as we advance our unique Lab to Life value proposition."

Dineen is an independent director and has more than 30 years of healthcare, technology and international management experience. While at the helm of the $18 billion GE Healthcare business, he was at the forefront of shaping patient care by providing transformational medical technologies and services around the world. Previously, Dineen spent more than two decades in a variety of global leadership positions within GE, including President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Transportation, President of GE Plastics, General Manager of GE's Power Equipment business, and General Manager of GE's Appliances, Microwave and Air-Conditioning businesses.

Since 2015, Dineen has served as an operating advisor of the investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), an oncology research and development company focused on biomarker-defined cancers. Dineen received Bachelor's degrees in Biology and Computer Science from the University of Vermont.

