CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MAR, CMCM and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Class Period: November 9, 2016 - November 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Marriott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott's and Starwood's systems storing their customers' personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood's network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Class Period: April 26, 2017 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Cheetah Mobile Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile's apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile's apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile's revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Class Period: July 31, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company's financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO's Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO's adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

