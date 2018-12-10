SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of YogaWorks, Inc. ("YogaWorks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:YOGA). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/yoga.



The investigation concerns whether YogaWorks and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.



On or around August 11, 2017, YogaWorks conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing approximately 7.3 million shares of common stock priced at $5.50 per share. On August 14, 2018, YogaWorks reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018 and held a conference call to discuss the results. YogaWorks announced that it had lowered the midpoint of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization guidance by roughly $2.5 million, citing changes in its promotional activities as well as planned training and brand building initiatives. During the conference call, YogaWorks further disclosed that the Company would be pivoting from its much touted acquisition strategy and refocusing on its base business and improving the profitability of its revenue stream. Following these announcements, YogaWork's stock price fell $0.77 per share, or 41.4%, to close at $1.09 per share on August 15, 2018. Since the IPO, YogaWorks' stock price has fallen precipitously from its offering price of $5.50 per share.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased YogaWorks shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/yoga. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



