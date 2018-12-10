Xunlei Forges Strategic Partnership with China Mobile IoT to Develop Blockchain and IoT Applications

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XNET), a leading cloud-based bandwidth acceleration technology company in China, today announced that the Company and China Mobile IoT Company Limited ("CMIoT") have entered into a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop IoT industry solutions by leveraging blockchain technology.



CMIoT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, focuses on operating IoT network, designing IoT chips, producing smart home applications and wearables, and developing and operating IOT card connection management platform, OneLink, and IOT open platform, OneNET. It builds a comprehensive architecture named "Cloud-Pipeline-Device".



In accordance with the partnership agreement, Xunlei and CMIoT will jointly invest in the research and development of innovative applications of blockchain and IoT technologies. Both companies will also share market intelligence of the latest industry trend, provide traffic support, and strengthen product operations.



Mr. Qiao Hui, General Manager of CMIoT, said: "Xunlei is an innovative leader in blockchain technology and cloud computing, and China Mobile has built one of the world's largest core networks for IoT with over 500 million connections. Together, we will bring unparalleled blockchain and IoT capabilities to optimize customer experience and drive technological innovation."



Mr. Lei Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei, stated: "China Mobile is a world-leading telecommunications service provider and leads the way in IoT adoption in China. Xunlei has unique strengths and experience in blockchain technology, including high performance products like ThunderChain and TCFS. I believe this partnership with CMIoT will facilitate our efforts to integrate these products into the emerging IoT technologies to enhance their efficiency and security."

About Xunlei



Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei") is a leading cloud-based bandwidth acceleration technology company in China. Xunlei operates a powerful internet platform in China based on cloud computing to provide users with quick and easy access to digital media content through its core products and services, Xunlei Accelerator and the cloud acceleration subscription services. Xunlei is increasingly extending into mobile devices in part through potentially pre-installed acceleration products in mobile phones. Benefitting from the large user base accumulated by Xunlei Accelerator, Xunlei has further developed various value-added services to meet a fuller spectrum of its users' digital media content access and consumption needs.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the management's quotations contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue to innovate and provide attractive products and services to retain and grow its user base; the Company's ability to keep up with technological developments and users' changing demands in the internet industry; the Company's ability to convert its users into subscribers of its premium services; the Company's ability to deal with existing and potential copyright infringement claims and other related claims; the Company's ability to react to the governmental actions for its scrutiny of internet content in China and the Company's ability to compete effectively. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.



