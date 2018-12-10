IMV Announces Updated Clinical Data Presentation for Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac's Phase 1b/2 Immunotherapy Combination Trial at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2018

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV, TSX:IMV), a clinical stage immuno-oncology corporation, today announced that investigators will present data via a poster presentation at the this year's ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress . The conference will take place on December 13 – 16 in Geneva Switzerland at the Palexpo, Geneva's exhibition and congress center.



Poster Session Details

Session Title: Poster Display Session Location: Foyer, Geneva Palexpo Poster ID: 87P; Abstract ID 262 Abstract Title:



"New clinical data from the DeCidE1 trial: Results on DPX-Survivac, low dose cyclophosphamide (CPA), and epacadostat (INCB024360) in subjects with advanced recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer" Date: December 14 - 15, 2018 Time: 12:30 p.m. - 13:00 p.m. (local time) Presenter: Dr. Oliver Dorigo, DeCidE1 Clinical Investigator and Lead Author

Investor Call Information



IMV will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, December 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide an overview of its ESMO-IO presentation.

Dial-in: (844) 461-9932 (U.S. and Canada) or (636) 812-6632 (International)

Conference ID#: 6192578

A live audio webcast and presentation will be available via this link, or by pasting this URL in an internet browser: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5uokxhky

About ESMO I-O

The ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress works to increase the overall understanding of the potential of immunotherapy and its implications for clinical practice. The Congress keeps oncologists up-to-date in this rapidly evolving field and is the ideal platform for all interested stakeholders. From the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results; from understanding different treatment options to management of toxicities and interpretation of new data, the Congress builds the European community of immuno-oncology stakeholders.

About IMV

IMV Inc., formerly Immunovaccine Inc., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Company's proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMV's lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Incyte and Merck. Connect at www.imv-inc.com .

