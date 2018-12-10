BeiGene to Present Clinical Data on Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and BEIJING, China, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE, HKEX: 06160)), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will present data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress, being held December 13-16 in Geneva, Switzerland.



Mini Oral Presentation:

Title: A Phase 1A/1B trial of Tislelizumab, an Anti-PD-1 Antibody (Ab), in Patients (Pts) With Advanced Solid Tumors Presentation #: 70O Session: Mini Oral Session (ID37) Location: Room A, Geneva Palexpo Date: Saturday, December 15 Time: 08:30 CET Presenter: Chia-Chi Lin, M.D., Ph.D., National Taiwan University Hospital

Poster Presentation:

Title: Tislelizumab, an Anti-PD-1 Antibody, in Patients With Urothelial Carcinoma (UC): Results From an Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study Presentation #: 76P Session: Poster display session (ID 9) Location: Foyer, Geneva Palexpo Date: Friday, December 14 Time: 12:30 CET Lead Author: Shahneen Sandhu, M.D., Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre-East Melbourne, East Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

About Tislelizumab

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is an investigational humanized IgG4 anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages. In pre-clinical studies, binding to FcγR on macrophages has been shown to compromise the anti-tumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells.

Discovered by BeiGene scientists, tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers. The new drug application (NDA) for tislelizumab in China for patients with R/R cHL has been accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA, formerly known as CFDA) and granted priority review status. BeiGene and Celgene Corporation have a global strategic collaboration for the development of tislelizumab in solid tumors in the United States, Europe, Japan and the rest of world outside Asia.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 1,700 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Switzerland, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1

