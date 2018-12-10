OraSure Technologies Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Date

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) today announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. PDT) on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. This will be a completely virtual meeting, conducted as a live webcast. Further details regarding the meeting will be provided at a later date.



About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies is a leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and HCV on the OraQuick® platform, oral fluid sample collection, stabilization and preparation products for molecular diagnostic applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, research and academic institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities and consumers. The Company's products enable healthcare providers to deliver critical information to patients, empowering them to make decisions to improve and protect their health.

For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Company Contact:



Roberto Cuca

Chief Financial Officer

610-882-1820

Investorinfo@orasure.com

www.orasure.com

