Achillion Interim Clinical Trial Data and Strategic Update Planned for Dec 17th, 2018

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its orally administered factor D complement inhibitors into late-stage development and commercialization, announced today that the company will host a live webcast and conference call on December 17th at 4:30PM EST.



Joseph Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Stephen Zelenkofske, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer will present Achillion's 2019 development plans along with interim data for the Company's Phase 2 clinical trials in PNH and C3G as well as initial Phase 1 data on Achillion's next generation factor D inhibitors.

The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website: http://ir.achillion.com.



The audio recording will be archived for 30 days following the live presentation. Please connect to Achillion's website several minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary.

Alternatively, the webcast and audio can be accessed directly as follows:

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kd6w84c6



US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 205-4820

International Dial-In Number: (419) 386-0004

Conference ID# 5987613

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its orally administered factor D complement inhibitors into late-stage development and commercialization. Factor D is an essential serine protease involved in the alternative pathway of the complement system, a part of the innate immune system. Achillion is initially focusing its drug development activities on alternative pathway-mediated diseases where there are no approved therapies or where existing therapies are inadequate for patients. Potential indications being evaluated for these compounds include Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), and Immune Complex Mediated Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). Each of the drug candidates in the Company's oral factor D portfolio was discovered in its laboratories and is wholly owned. To advance its investigational drugs into Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization, the Company plans to work closely with key stakeholders including patients, payors, regulators and healthcare professionals. More information is available at http://www.achillion.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Achillion may use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "aim," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "can," "could" "focus," "will," "look forward," "goal," "may," "potential," and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements also include statements about: the potential benefits of factor D inhibition as a treatment for complement-mediated diseases; the potential benefits of, and indications for, Achillion's compounds that inhibit factor D, including ACH-4471, ACH-5228 and ACH-5548; Achillion's belief that its portfolio of compounds could expand factor D portfolio opportunities or provide strategic optionality; Achillion's expectations regarding the advancement of, and timeline for reporting results from, clinical trials of its product candidates as well as its ability to advance additional compounds; and other statements concerning Achillion's strategic goals, efforts, plans, and prospects. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, Achillion's ability to: demonstrate in any current and future clinical trials the requisite safety, efficacy and combinability of its drug candidates; advance the preclinical and clinical development of its complement factor D inhibitors under the timelines it projects in current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials; obtain and maintain patent protection for its drug candidates and the freedom to operate under third party intellectual property; obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, and the granting of orphan designation does not alter the standard regulatory requirements and process for obtaining such approval; establish commercial manufacturing arrangements; identify, enter into and maintain collaboration and other commercial agreements with third-parties; compete successfully in the markets in which it seeks to develop and commercialize its product candidates and future products; manage expenses; manage litigation; raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives; and successfully execute on its business strategies. These and other risks are described in the reports filed by Achillion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018, and any other SEC filings that Achillion makes from time to time.

In addition, any forward-looking statement in this press release represents Achillion's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Achillion disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Investors & Media:

Brian Di Donato

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel. (215) 709-3032

bdidonato@achillion.com