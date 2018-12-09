The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, CMCM, APHA, CURO and LOMA

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Class Period: November 9, 2016 to November 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Marriott International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott's and Starwood's systems storing their customers' personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood's network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Class Period: April 26, 2017 to November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019

Cheetah Mobile Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile's apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile's apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile's revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 to December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Aphria Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company's CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Class Period: July 31, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company's financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO's Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO's adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADS (NYSE:LOMA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's June 2017 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted material facts. In particular, the Registration Statement downplayed and misrepresented Loma Negra's exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participações S.A. The Registration Statement further misrepresented a purported increased demand for Loma Negra's cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand. The Registration Statement also misrepresented events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra's exposure thereto.

