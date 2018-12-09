CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN, RYAAY and SONS/RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apogee lacked the required labor force in place to ramp-up its production; (ii) Apogee was unable to hire, train and retain new employees; (iii) Apogee's productivity and margins would be negatively impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Apogee Enterprises, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 24, 2018, Align Technology issued a press release announcing its Q3 2018 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price ("ASP"). On the same day, the Company also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would "reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position." On this news, Align Technology's share price shares fell $58.76 to close at $232.07 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

To learn more about the Align Technology, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ryanair-holdings-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Ryanair Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had experienced a breakdown in relations with its employees amidst their growing dissatisfaction with working conditions, lack of benefits, exploitative contracts and management hostility; (b) the Company's pilots and/or cabin crews had sought union recognition or collectivization in several key markets and employees had internally expressed widespread discontent with the Company's collective bargaining units; (c) the Company was experiencing elevated and increasing employee turnover, which had resulted in the loss of hundreds of qualified and skilled employees to competitor airlines; (d) the Company's newly negotiated contracts had not ameliorated employee discontent or "locked away" employee wage growth for three or four years, but rather, defendants were aware that pilot and cabin crew contracts had to be reformulated to significantly increase pay and benefits, comply with local labor laws and provide other worker concessions to enable Ryanair to hire and retain sufficient qualified employees to meet operational targets; (e) because of the aforementioned, the Company was unable to hire sufficient pilots to meet expected demand and was thereby exposed to increased risk of flight cancellations, loss of reputational assets and increased costs from flight disruptions; (f) because of the aforementioned, the Company's historical operating model and profit growth were not sustainable; and (g) the Company could not meet internal earnings expectations.

To learn more about the Ryanair Holdings plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 - March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Sonus Networks, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to Defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been "pulled forward" to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management's express direction, and (4) the "backlog" of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

To learn more about the Sonus Networks, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

