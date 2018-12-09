SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY NKTR GSKY ATUS TX BA APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Get additional information about DY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: November 11, 2017 and October 2, 2018

Get additional information about NKTR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Get additional information about GSKY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about ATUS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about TX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ternium-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2017 and November 13, 2018

Get additional information about BA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Class Period: July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018

Get additional information about APHA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

