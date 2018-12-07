APHRIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA), if they purchased the Company's securities between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



If you purchased securities of Aphria and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apha/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 4, 2019.

Aphria and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research reported in an article entitled an article, "Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side," that an extensive investigation revealed that "Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets" and detailing the questionable value of its investments.

On this news, the price of Aphria's shares plummeted.

The case is Gloschat v. Aphria Inc. et al, 18-cv-11427.

