SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Glencore PLC - GLNCY

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Glencore PLC ("Glencore" or the "Company") (OTC MKTS: GLNCY) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Glencore and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On December 5, 2018, Brazilian prosecutors stated that Glencore, together with the commodity trading company Vitol, "paid more than $30 million in bribes to employees at state-owned Brazilian company Petrobras in a scheme that may still be going on[.]" The prosecutors further stated that "top executives" at both companies had "total and unequivocal knowledge of the graft[.]" Following these announcements, the price of Glencore securities fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com