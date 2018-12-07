SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MAR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Marriott and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed the discovery of "a data security incident involving [its] Starwood guest reservation database" and "that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information [from the database] and took steps towards removing it." Marriott stated that "information on up to approximately 500 million guests" had been subject to unauthorized access since 2014. Following this news, Marriot's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 30, 2018.

