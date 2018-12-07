SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of GreenSky, Inc. – GSKY

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GreenSky, Inc. ("GreenSky" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GSKY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether GreenSky and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around May 24, 2018, GreenSky completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 38 million shares priced at $23.00 per share and raising $874 million. On November 6, 2018, GreenSky lowered its full-year 2018 transaction volume guidance from between $5.1 and $5.3 billion to between $4.9 and $5.1 billion and lowered its full-year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from between $192 and $199 million to between $165 and $175 million. GreenSky attributed the reduction to a general labor shortage and unfavorable shifts in its loan mix. Following these disclosures, GreenSky's stock price closed at $9.28 per share, a decline of $13.72, or approximately 60%, from the IPO price of $23.00 per share.

