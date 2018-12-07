UPDATE - PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Quarterly Distribution of 40 Cents Per Share on Increased Share Count

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. This release updates an earlier press release to correct the record and payment dates. The distribution of $0.40 per share is payable December 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2018.



The distribution returns $27 million to shareholders, a 7.7% increase from the $25 million paid to shareholders the last three quarters. The distribution is payable on the Company's current share count which increased 4.8 million shares with the special dividend payment on November 15, 2018.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading REIT that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiaries, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

