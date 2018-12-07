Indiana Minority Health Coalition in partnership with Side Effects Media and The Indianapolis Recorder will host two statewide town hall meetings!

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 11, 2018, Indiana Minority Health Coalition in partnership with Side Effects Media and the Indianapolis Recorder will host two statewide virtual town hall meetings. The meetings will address both prenatal and postpartum maternal child health matters and health disparities.



"Indiana ranks 45th for infant mortality and 46th for maternal mortality. We recently learned that the Black infant mortality numbers have increased." said Tony Gillespie, Vice President of Public Policy & Engagement "IMHC is fortunate to have great partners to focus on improving health and birth outcomes for Black Moms and Babies."

Panelist on December 11, 2018 will include: Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner; Indy W. Lane, MD, Obstetrician-Gynecologist; Bianca Gillespie, Advocate, Mother, Volunteer Doula in Training; Ashley Rainey, MSN, RN, Labor and Delivery Clinical Educator. The second town hall meeting will be held on January 8, 2019 with more information forthcoming regarding panelist.

Who: Indiana Minority Health Coalition Side Effects Media + Indianapolis Recorder

What: Statewide Town Hall Meetings

When: December 11, 2018

11:00AM- 12:30PM

Where: WFYI Indianapolis

1630 North Meridian St,

Indianapolis, IN 46202

For more information, contact Taroue Brooks, Event Planner, Publicist and Lifestyle Architect at 202.431.1119. Theses virtual town hall meetings will also be available via YouTube nationally. Follow this link to register https://happierbirthdays.eventbrite.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taroue Brooks, 202.431.1119

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com