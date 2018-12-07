The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AQUA, SONS, RBBN, TSRO, ATUS and BA

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 to October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (2) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (3) as a result, Evoqua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the AQUA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 to March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Throughout the class period, Sonus Networks, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to Defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been "pulled forward" to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management's express direction, and (4) the "backlog" of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

Get additional information about the SONS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO)

Class Period: November 4, 2016 to November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Tesaro, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro's liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

Get additional information about the TSRO lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued pursuant to the IPO failed to disclose and/or misstated material information, including that: (1) "The Altice Way" proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice's capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice's market share; (3) specifically, Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate; (4) Altice USA could not simply replicate the "The Altice Way" in the U.S.; and (5) as a result, Altice USA's Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ATUS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-atus-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Class Period: February 8, 2017 to November 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

According to the complaint, The Boeing Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (ii) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On November 12, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model, According to Safety Experts and Others." Citing "safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] officials," the article reported that Boeing "withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash." Following the publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Boeing's stock price plummeted from a close of $357.03 on November 12, 2018, to a recent low of $312.32 on November 23, 2018.

Get additional information about the BA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

