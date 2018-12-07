BIOPHYTIS Announces One Oral Presentation and Two Poster Presentations at the 11th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle Wasting

PARIS, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPHYTIS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class drug candidates for the treatment of age-related degenerative diseases, today announced that abstracts highlighting the Company's lead candidate, SARCONEOS (BIO101) will be presented at the 11th International Conference on Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle Wasting, being held between December 7-9, 2018 in Maastricht, Netherlands.



Stanislas Veillet, Ph.D., chief executive officer of BIOPHYTIS stated, "We are pleased with these preclinical results that demonstrate SARCONEOS accelerates skeletal muscle cell differentiation from stem cells and increases their energetic metabolism. These specific effects, combined with the stimulation of muscle protein synthesis, explain the significant effect of SARCONEOS on muscle mass, muscle strength and mobility, in animal models of muscular dystrophies."

Dr. Veillet continued, "In addition, we are pleased to announce the completion of patients recruitment in the SARA-OBS observational study of SARCONEOS. These patients will be eligible to participate to the SARA-INT double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized Phase 2b clinical study in sarcopenia in sites in both the U.S. and Europe. 9 clinical centers are now open in SARA-INT."

Details of the oral and poster presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: BIO101 accelerates differentiation and enhances mitochondrial function in skeletal muscle cells

Presenter: Maria Serova, Ph.D.

Session: D. Late breaking clinical science & clinical trial update

Date/Time: Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. CEST

Location: Ceramique, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Netherlands

Poster Presentations

Title: BIO101 accelerates differentiation and enhances mitochondrial function in skeletal muscle cells

Presenter: Maria Serova, Ph.D.

Poster: 4-11

Session: 5

Date/Time: Saturday 8th of December 2018, 11 AM

Location: Poster Area, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Netherlands

Title: Transitioning from SARA-OBS, an observational study to SARA-INT, a double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized clinical trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of SARCONEOS (BIO101)

Presenter: Waly Dioh, Ph.D.

Poster: P5-001

Session: 12

Date/Time: Sunday 9th of December 2018, 10 AM

Location: Poster Area, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Netherlands

About SARCONEOS

BIOPHYTIS's lead candidate, SARCONEOS, is a first-in-class drug candidate formulated to activate the MAS receptor for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. SARCONEOS is currently being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial to preserve muscle strength, performance and patient mobility in sarcopenia, a degenerative disease characterized by loss of muscle mass, quality, and strength associated with aging that affects up to 50 million elderly people. In addition, BIOPHYTIS is preparing for the clinical development of SARCONEOS in children with DMD, which received orphan drug designation in 2018 from both the FDA and EMA.

About BIOPHYTIS

BIOPHYTIS SA, founded in 2006, is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates to treat the disabilities caused by age-related degenerative diseases. Our clinical-stage pipeline is comprised of SARCONEOS, a MAS receptor activator, to preserve mobility in sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients and MACUNEOS, a drug that binds PPAR to prevent vision loss in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other degenerative eye diseases, including Stargardt disease.



BIOPHYTIS is based in Paris on the Sorbonne Université campus and in Cambridge, Massachusetts. BIOPHYTIS collaborates with expert scientists from several Sorbonne Université institutes including the Paris Seine Biology Institute, the Institute of Myology, and the Vision Institute.

BIOPHYTIS is listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris (ALBPS; ISIN: FR0012816825).

