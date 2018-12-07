Stone Investment Group Limited Completes Acquisition of Marquest Asset Management Inc. Retail Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Investment Group Limited ("Stone") is pleased to announce that the firm has completed the transaction to acquire the management contracts of certain of the Marquest Asset Management Inc. ("Marquest") retail mutual funds, as listed below:



Marquest Monthly Pay Fund

Marquest American Dividend Fund

Marquest Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund

Marquest Global Balanced Fund

Marquest Canadian Resource Fund

Marquest Small Companies Fund

Marquest Canadian Bond Fund

Marquest Money Market Fund

Marquest Monthly Pay Fund (Corporate Class)

Marquest American Dividend Growth Fund (Corporate Class)

Marquest Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund (Corporate Class)

Marquest Canadian Resource Fund (Corporate Class)

Marquest Short Term Income Fund (Corporate Class)

(collectively, the "Funds").

The transaction closed on December 6, 2018 subsequent to the receipt of regulatory and securityholder approvals.

"Stone could not be more excited about this acquisition because many of these Funds are an excellent complement to our Pure Total Return® and Pure Growth® mandates," said Stone Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Stone. "Through our firm's disciplined investment process, we can create additional value for investors and advisors by expanding Stone's Fund family within a framework that aligns with our values and expertise."

Former Marquest Unitholders and Advisors with client holdings are encouraged to contact us for more information about the benefits of their new relationship with Stone.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

Stone Investment Group Limited is an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management company and the parent company to its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited ("SAM"). SAM is an active asset manager, providing investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-ended mutual funds, a pooled fund, and Private Wealth Management services. SAM's expertise ranges from servicing Canada's retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations.

At Stone, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they'll have the financial resources to live well.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

