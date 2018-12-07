SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Imperva, Inc. – (Nasdaq: IMPV)

STEVENSON, Md., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) ("Imperva" or the "Company") relating to the proposed buyout of Imperva by Thoma Bravo, LLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, Imperva shareholders are anticipated to receive $55.75 in cash for each share of Imperva common stock held. The firm's investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether the Company's Board of Directors failed to satisfy their duties to shareholders, including whether the Board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the Board obtained the best price possible for the Company's shares of common stock.

If you currently own common stock of Imperva and believe that the proposed buyout price is too low, and you would like to learn more about the investigation being conducted, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.

