ImmusanT Chief Scientific Officer Robert Anderson, Ph.D. to Participate as a Featured Speaker During the Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Europe Conference 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmusanT, Inc., a clinical stage company leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to deliver first-in-class peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases, announced today that Robert (Bob) Anderson, Ph.D., will be among the featured speakers during the Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Europe Conference 2018 in London from Dec. 10-12, 2018.



"I am delighted to have been invited to participate as a featured speaker during this conference," said Dr. Anderson. "We have made significant strides in the discovery and development of immune tolerizing therapeutics that have the potential to transform how we treat patients with autoimmune disorders. I look forward to sharing my insights with other experts in the field."

The conference is the first, European centric platform that brings together key decision makers to discuss the translation of groundbreaking science into novel therapies that address significant unmet needs in a variety of autoimmune disorders.

About ImmusanT, Inc.



At ImmusanT, we are developing a new class of therapeutic vaccines to change the lives of people living with autoimmune diseases. Our Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform provides a precision medicine approach to restoring immune tolerance across a range of diseases, including celiac disease and type 1 diabetes. Our lead program, Nexvax2®, is in clinical development with the goal of protecting celiac disease patients against the debilitating effects of gluten. www.ImmusanT.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

Account Supervisor

LifeSci Public Relations

(646) 876-5868

amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com



