SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Renault SA (RNLSY)

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Renault SA ("Renault" or the "Company") (OTCMKT: RNLSY).



The investigation concerns whether Renault and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 19, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published a report stating that Renault's Chief Executive Officer and Nissan's Chairman, Carlos Ghosn, were arrested on financial charges. The article continues to state that Nissan planned to remove Ghosn from his position after discovering significant misconduct. Renault holds a 43% stake in Nissan. Following this news, Renault's stock dropped $1.04 per share or roughly 7% to close at $13.67 on November 19, 2018.

