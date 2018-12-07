Site Visit Planned for December 19, 2018 to Initiate Phase 2 Trial of ProscaVax for Early-Stage Prostate Cancer

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of a proprietary therapeutic cancer vaccine immunotherapy and targeted cancer therapies, is pleased to provide an update on the Phase 2 clinical trial of ProscaVax being hosted at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), a teaching hospital of Harvard University. In the clinical trial, ProscaVax, the Company's lead immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine consisting of a combination of prostate cancer associated prostate specific antigen (PSA) with the biological adjuvants interleukin-2 (IL-2) and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), is being evaluated for safety and efficacy in patients with low-risk localized prostate cancer compared to patients in "Active Surveillance."



OncBioMune has confirmed that a site visit is scheduled for December 19, 2018. This is the check-off meeting before beginning enrollment in the clinical trial, which is expected to transpire in the coming weeks.

"I'm very pleased to say that we are now staring down a major milestone for our company with the site visit to be followed by patient enrollment," commented Dr. Jonathan Head, Chief Executive Officer at OncBioMune. "Enrollment of the first patient in the study is not only a watershed moment for our company and stakeholders, but for the oncology community as a whole. This is the first Phase 2 clinical trial of its type evaluating a therapeutic immunotherapy vaccine in early stage prostate cancer, a stage in disease where patients are left with no options other than to wait for disease progression. We are optimistic that ProscaVax will demonstrate a meaningful benefit to these patients in great need and that ProscaVax will set a new benchmark as a front-line treatment for prostate cancer."

About Prostate Cancer

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men other than skin cancer, with about 1 in 9 men diagnosed during their lifetime. ACS estimates that about 164,690 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed during 2018 and approximately 29,430 men will die from the disease this year. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, trailing only lung cancer. Approximately 2.9 million men are living with prostate cancer today. The average age of diagnosis is 66, with the disease considered rare in men under the age of 40.

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, based on their proprietary therapeutic cancer vaccine technology designed to stimulate the immune system to attack tumor cells without damaging healthy tissue. Our lead pipeline product, ProscaVax™, has successfully completed enrollment and vaccination of the prostate cancer patients and is collecting long-term follow-up results for the 1a portion of their Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. Due to the impressive results and proven safety profile of ProscaVax™, OncBioMune is forgoing the 1b portion of the trial to advance ProscaVax™ into Phase 2 clinical trials A Phase 2 clinical trial is scheduled to commence at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center a Harvard University teaching hospital evaluating ProscaVax as a front-line therapy in prostate cancer patients in the "active surveillance" category, representing the first mid-stage trial of an immunotherapeutic vaccine in this patient population. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars and generics to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's vaccines and therapeutics may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact:

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jonathan F. Head, PhD

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Jhead@oncbiomune.com