Kaskela Law LLC Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – LOMA

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC has filed a class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) ("Loma Negra" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("Shares") issued pursuant or traceable to Loma Negra's November 2017 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering").



Investors who purchased Loma Negra's Shares and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss their important legal rights and options. Additional information about this action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/loma-negra/ .

In November 2017, Loma Negra completed its IPO by issuing approximately 53.5 million Shares to the investing public at $19 per share. As detailed in the complaint, the IPO offering documents are alleged to have (i) contained untrue statements of material fact and (ii) omitted to state material facts required by governing regulations. At the time the complaint was filed, Loma Negra's Shares traded below $11 per share – a decline of more than 40% in value from their offering price.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Loma Negra's Shares in connection with the Company's November 2017 IPO may, no later than February 4, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

