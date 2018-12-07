Chestnut Family Foundation Supports STEM Education

Fairfax, VA, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International's Augusta-Fort Gordon Chapter Education Foundation has received a $100,000 donation to establish the Henry M. Chestnut Scholarship from the Chestnut Family Foundation. The funds will be used to recognize two high school seniors annually who have demonstrated the potential to excel in college studies in the areas of STEM/STEAM and reside in the Central Savannah River Area in Georgia.

Each scholarship recipient will receive $2,000 to be applied toward ongoing higher education. Scholarship applicants must be well-rounded students who have shown an aptitude for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects. They must intend to major in STEM or science, technology, engineering, arts and math areas of study that support national defense.

The Chestnut Family Foundation partners with nonprofit organizations that have demonstrated compassion and creativity for children by improving access and choice in the areas of health and the performing arts. Atlanta residents Teresa and Ben Chestnut established the foundation in 2017.

Ben Chestnut received a similar scholarship from AFCEA to support his college education, and the Henry M. Chestnut Scholarship has been established as an expression of gratitude for the association's support. He is the co-founder and CEO of Mailchimp, a marketing platform for small businesses.

Members of AFCEA's Augusta-Fort Gordon Chapter scholarship committee will select the recipients annually. The students and their families will be invited to attend an awards dinner honoring them.

The AFCEA International Educational Foundation has set up a restricted investment account for the donation under the management of a professional investment advisor and the guidelines established in the foundation's investment policy statement. The goal is to ensure the scholarships can be awarded for many years. Together with its chapters, AFCEA awards approximately $2 million in scholarships annually.

Additional information about applying for the scholarship will be available on the Augusta-Fort Gordon Chapter website.

Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International (703) 631-6179 mlawlor@afcea.org