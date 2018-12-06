Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Belden Inc. (BDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BDC Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Our investigation concerns whether Belden has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 3, 2018, the company revealed that the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") is conducting an investigation concerning the material weakness reported in its Form 10-k for the year ended December 31, 2017.

On this news, Belden's share price fell by more than 10%, closing at $50.45 per share on December 4, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Belden shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

