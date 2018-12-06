STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders - CVON

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the proposed sale of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. ("ConvergeOne" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CVON) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.



On November 6, 2018, ConvergeOne announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of CVC Fund VII ("CVC"). According to the announcement, stockholders are expected to receive $12.50 per share in cash for their ConvergeOne shares.

The investigation seeks to determine whether ConvergeOne stockholders will receive adequate consideration for their shares, and whether the Company's directors failed to meet their fiduciary obligations in connection with the sale of the Company.

