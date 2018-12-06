Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to Present at BMO Capital Markets Healthcare Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA), a clinical-stage medical dermatology and aesthetics company, today announced that Frederick C. Beddingfield III, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, in New York.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Investors.SiennaBio.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 90 days.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovations in biotechnology to the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class, targeted, topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The Company's objective is to develop a unique, diversified, multi-asset pipeline of topical therapies that enhance the health, appearance and quality of life of dermatology and aesthetics patients. Sienna is led by a management team with extensive experience in product development and commercialization at several leading dermatology, aesthetics and biotechnology companies.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.SiennaBio.com .

Contact:

Investors

Sean Andrews

sandrews@siennabio.com

818-629-2244

Media

Caroline Van Hove

cvanhove@siennabio.com

818-575-6250