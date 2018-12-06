Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to Present at BMO Capital Markets Healthcare Conference
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA), a clinical-stage medical dermatology and aesthetics company, today announced that Frederick C. Beddingfield III, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, in New York.
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Investors.SiennaBio.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 90 days.
About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovations in biotechnology to the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class, targeted, topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The Company's objective is to develop a unique, diversified, multi-asset pipeline of topical therapies that enhance the health, appearance and quality of life of dermatology and aesthetics patients. Sienna is led by a management team with extensive experience in product development and commercialization at several leading dermatology, aesthetics and biotechnology companies.
For more information, visit the Company's website at www.SiennaBio.com.
Contact:
Investors
Sean Andrews
sandrews@siennabio.com
818-629-2244
Media
Caroline Van Hove
cvanhove@siennabio.com
818-575-6250
Crystal Muilenburg
cmuilenburg@siennabio.com
818-584-1035