BELDEN LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Belden Inc. – BDC

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) resulting from allegations that Belden may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 3, 2018, after market hours, Belden disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is conducting an investigation relating to a material weakness reported in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The material weakness concerned Belden's recognition of certain revenue at one of its businesses. On this news, Belden's stock fell $5.43 per share or approximately 10% to close at $50.45 per share on December 4, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Belden investors. If you purchased shares of Belden please visit the firm's website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1465.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com .

