Allgress Recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management

Globe Newswire  
December 06, 2018
Livermore, CA, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

0_medium_Allgress_NewLogo.jpg



Allgress, an industry-leading provider of integrated risk, compliance and vendor integrated risk management solutions today announced it has been recognized in Gartner Inc.'s November 12, 2018, Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management

The importance of Vendor Risk Management (VRM) continues to increase as organizations operate in a business ecosphere that relies more and more on partners.  That means businesses and their partners must evaluate risk as interconnected entities and not individual islands.  This adds to the already overwhelming challenge of aligning risk to meet corporate business risk objectives. 

"We believe that our recognition in this Gartner report further demonstrates that we our helping organizations and their business partners automate the critical capabilities to manage business risk more efficiency with less complexity.," said Jeff Kushner, Chief Marketing Officer at Allgress. "Our Insight Risk Management Suite provides integrated risk and compliance governance that empowers organization to focus on business by automating risk management."

According to Gartner analyst Chris Ambrose and author of this report, "VRM solutions enable sourcing, vendor management, risk, and security leaders to manage the assessment process for third parties and vendors over the life cycle of their relationships. They can be used to collect and aggregate a range of risk data from vendors, third parties and external content sources to support regulatory vendor risk requirements, as well as internal policies governing the engagement of vendors."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Allgress 

Allgress is a global provider of automated next-generation integrated IT Security, Compliance and Risk Management Solutions for organizations and their business partners to meet business risk objectives. Allgress solutions enable organizations to automate processes for assessment, reporting, monitoring and remediation of business risks with less complexity and reduced management costs. Unlike other similar solutions, Allgress' patented award-winning technology allows customers to derive quicker-time-to-value without an army of consultants.

For additional information, please visit us at https://allgress.com or connect with us on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.




Jeff Kushner
Allgress
281-467-5877
jeff.kushner@allgress.com

