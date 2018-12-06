SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG SFIX GOOG GOOGL CWH ALGN SYF AQUA TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018

Get additional information about APOG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL))

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018

Get additional information about GOOG, GOOGL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Class Period: March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about CWH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about ALGN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about AQUA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016

Get additional information about TSRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

Class Period: February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018

Get additional information about MGI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com