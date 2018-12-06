eXp Realty Hires Dave Conord as SVP of Growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), today announced that Dave Conord has joined as Senior Vice President of Growth.



Dave will lead the U.S. growth and onboarding teams. In his role, he will collaborate with eXp Realty staff and agents as the company continues to be one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in North America.

Dave has more than 18 years of experience in the real estate industry. He was an owner/partner of multiple Keller Williams Realty market centers throughout the Mid-Atlantic and led one of the regions to No. 1 in the company for growth within three years. He also was one of the top recruiters at the company for nine years. At Long & Foster Companies, Dave developed professional and leadership training for sales managers and agents.

"We are fortunate to have Dave on our team. He brings a proven track record of scaling large brokerages and creating a phenomenal experience for agents. More importantly Dave was in the process of joining eXp Realty as an agent so he already gets how special eXp Realty is," said eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford. "As we continue to obsess over the agent value proposition, I know Dave can't wait to support all of our agents and brokers in sharing the unique eXp Realty opportunity."

Dave holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from University of Maryland.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and the first and only real estate brokerage to operate as one company-owned brokerage in all 50 U.S. states. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 15,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty's current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company's agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com.

