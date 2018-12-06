SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ("Petrobras" or the "Company") (NYSE:PBR). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/pbr.



The investigation concerns whether Petrobras and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 5, 2018, Reuters published an article how Glencore and other trading firms paid $30+ million in bribes to Petrobras employees in a possibly ongoing scheme. As part of the scheme, Petrobras employees gave the trading companies lower prices on oil, derivatives, and storage tanks, then shared in the savings. The article continued to state that Petrobras top executives had "total and unequivocal" knowledge of the graft scheme. Following this news, Petrobras stock has dropped during intraday trading on December 6, 2018.

