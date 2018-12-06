TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS ADDS FIFTH TOWNEPLACE SUITES TO PORTFOLIO

Newport Beach, California, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty Four Seven Hotels (www.247hotels.com), a leading west coast group in hotel management, investment and development, is opening its fifth TownePlace Suites Hotel by Marriott International and its first management contract with Shiv Properties LLC.

On average, a TownePlace Suites opens every six days. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, this new property offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. Partnering with the Container Store, the interior design package of the TownePlace Suites Merced also offers a unique storage system in the custom elfa® closet.

"We value the opportunity to grow our Marriott portfolio with the TownePlace Suites brand and expand our footprint into a new California market," explains David Wani, CEO of Twenty Four Seven Hotels. "Our team stands ready to deliver service excellence guests have come to expect from the Marriott brand, while delivering on the bottom line performance for our new ownership at the same time."

The new hotel located at 229 South Parsons Avenue, exemplifies the brand's rapid growth and is the third Marriott brand hotel to open in the area, including the SpringHill Suites and Courtyard Hotel already established in town. The TownePlace Suites Merced is located conveniently off U.S. Highway 99, just five minutes from downtown. The new hotel offers guests easy access to the University of California Merced and California State University Stanislaus, and is just ninety minutes to Yosemite National Park to the east. Sacramento, Oakland and San Francisco are all just over two hours north and northwest of Merced.

Guests of the TownePlace Suites brand hotel enjoy plenty of space to work and relax in modern designed suites. Every suite features full kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a large flat screen HD television with over 40 high-definition channels, interactive guide, streaming of Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and HBO Go, and luxurious bedding for a well-rested sleep experience.

The TownePlace Suites Merced offers a complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area, and guests can fire up their stay by grilling their own dinner on the outdoor Weber grills, as a distinct amenity that sets it apart of other hotels in the Merced area. The 24-hour In a Pinch® market and On Us® coffee service rounds out the food and beverage options for guests, whether staying for one night, a week or a month.

All service team members receive comprehensive training in both local knowledge and in exceeding the expectations of Marriott brand loyalty members. The TownePlace signature floor-to-ceiling TowneMap® helps guests instantly acclimate themselves to Merced by highlighting great places to eat, play and explore.

Other hotel amenities include: an outdoor swimming pool, an exercise room open 24 hours per day, self-serve laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and on-site business services, including copying, faxing and printing. And the pet-friendly suites offer guests the opportunity to bring all types of family members along for the trip.





About Twenty Four Seven Hotels

An entrepreneurial and spirited hospitality company, Twenty Four Seven Hotels delivers highly specialized services in hotel management, investment, and development. With a decade of focusing on the premium brand select service category, Twenty Four Seven Hotels has firmly established itself in the growing lifestyle brand segment with the 2016 opening of the first Moxy hotel in the United States. Concentrated in the western U.S., Twenty Four Seven Hotels continues to invest in high caliber hospitality talent to support its growing portfolio with premium hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Choice. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit www.247hotels.com.

