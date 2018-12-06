Envistacom Named a Sub on U.S. Army ITES-3S Contract

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envistacom today announced the company has been named a subcontractor to Msol Inc. (dba Macro Solutions), on the U. S. Army's Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 3 Services (ITES-3S) program. Awarded by the Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) and Army Contracting Command - Rock Island (ACC-RI), ITES-3S is a general IT contract for the procurement of IT services for the U.S. Army and other Department of Defense (DoD) agencies.

The competitive ITES-3S contract is valued at up to $12.1 billion and includes a five-year base with four one-year options. Envistacom will provide subject matter expertise to Msol's ITES-3S team in cyber, cybersecurity, SATCOM, enterprise network and datacenter, E&I and O&M services.

With this award, Envistacom will work collaboratively with Macro Solutions to compete for and execute Task Orders in support of U.S. Army and other DoD agencies: the scope of ITES-3S includes Cybersecurity Services; Information Technology Services; Enterprise Design Integration, and Consolidation; Network/Systems Operations and Maintenance; Telecommunications/Systems Operations and Maintenance; Business Process Engineering (BPR); IT Supply Chain Management; and IT Education & Training.

"We are honored to be selected as the subcontractor to Msol Inc. to help execute on the U. S. Army's Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 3 Services program," said Alan Carson, senior vice president, Envistacom. "We are looking forward to working alongside Msol Inc. in our shared mission to support the US Army and their efforts to secure and modernize their networks."

About Envistacom

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Envistacom provides counterterrorism, cyber and communications solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations.

With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located in 11 countries, and multiple IDIQ contract vehicles worth $55B+, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. DWOSB. For more information, please visit www.envistacom.com

Jack D'Amato Porter Novelli for Envistacom 404-995-4535 jack.damato@porternovelli.com