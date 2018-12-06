FogHorn Joins Expert Panel at the Edge AI Summit to Discuss Collaboration Between Edge and Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn , a leading developer of "edge intelligence" software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Sastry Malladi, will be a panelist for the session "The Role of the Cloud in the Edge AI World" at the Edge AI Summit on December 11 at 5:00 p.m. in San Francisco, CA. At the event, FogHorn will join industry experts from IBM and Cloudflare to discuss edge intelligence and its influence on the cloud for 2019 and beyond.

Additional Panelists:

Stacey Higginbotham: Founder: Stacey on IoT (moderator)

Robert High - Fellow, VP & CTO, Watson: IBM

James Allworth - Head of Innovation: Cloudflare

According to Gartner , within the next four years, 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the edge - versus the cloud - up from less than 10 percent today. The move to the edge will be driven not only by the vast increase in data, but also the need for higher fidelity analysis, lower latency requirements, security issues, and huge cost advantages.

"One of the most exciting aspects of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) today is bringing the power of cloud-based AI to compute constrained industrial edge devices," said Sastry Malladi, CTO, FogHorn Systems. "This is only possible with deep edge to cloud integration, and edgified machine and deep learning models, which FogHorn has pioneered. I look forward to sharing real-world examples of the benefits this powerful combination is delivering to the market today at the Edge AI Summit".

More information about FogHorn's participation at the Edge AI Summit is available at https://www.edgeaisummit.com/events/edge-ai-summit . To learn more about FogHorn, visit www.foghorn.io .

About FogHorn Systems

FogHorn is a leading developer of "edge intelligence" software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn's software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn's technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as Smart Grid, Smart City, Smart Building and connected vehicle applications.



FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.