SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Belden Inc. (BDC)

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Belden Inc. ("Belden" or the "Company") (NYSE:BDC). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/bdc.



The investigation concerns whether Belden and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 3, 2018, Belden revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is investigating the Company regarding a material weakness reported in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The weakness being investigated involves the Company's recognition of revenue within its business. Following this news, Belden stock dropped $5.43 per share or roughly 10% to close at $50.45 per share on December 4, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Belden shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/bdc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.