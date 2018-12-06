Boku Inc acquires Danal Inc for $112 Million consideration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danal, Inc., today announced Boku (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading independent direct carrier billing company, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Danal, Inc for a total consideration of $112 Million plus warrants.



The acquisition creates the global leader in mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by real-time connections to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and proprietary third-party data sources. The acquisition of Danal will accelerate the development of Boku's mobile identity service offering, allow expansion into new merchant segments, and ensure broader exposure to key geographies. Danal's strong backlog of business opportunities and Boku's global network of connections and capabilities will open up new revenue channels for Danal's existing customers and create a powerful and global mobile identity solution.

Jim Greenwell, CEO of Danal Inc commented, "Boku shares Danal's commitment to providing top-tier identity services. As well, the two companies have a similar heritage and background with its deep ties to global MNOs. This is a great merger for the two companies and an excellent outcome for Danal customers, partners, employees and shareholders."

Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku, Inc said, "We are delighted to have acquired Danal, Inc., a company that we have always respected. Danal has developed a fabulous business with connections to carriers and great customers and distribution partners. Boku's global carrier connection capability will enable the combined company to expand coverage and develop new territories."

Completion of the acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and is expected to be on or around 31 December 2018.

About Danal

Danal, Inc. is the premier global provider of mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by unique real-time connections to mobile operator networks and data. Danal's patented technology solves for multiple use cases across various industry verticals such as financial institution, healthcare, marketplaces, e-commerce, hospitality, etc. The supported use cases range from solving for compliance (GDPR, KYC, AML, TCPA, PSD2 SCA, etc.), Identity proofing (computer vision, video streaming, biometrics and machine learning) during registration, high-value transactions and access control plus user experience improvements (auto form-fill, instant enrollment, guest check-out, etc.) and fraud prevention (account takeover, SIM fraud, device spoofing, malware, etc.). Danal, Inc. is a privately held US company whose investors include Discover Financial Services, Morgenthaler Group, Orange Telecom, Bangkok Bank, Experian, Hansol Group, and Danal Co, Ltd. Get in Touch .